Did Saudi Arabia murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi?
Jamal Khasgoggi was once an adviser to the Saudi royal family, but in recent years he became one of their most vocal critics. Especially of the policies of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Khashoggi claimed that under his rule the Kingdom could never be a democracy. And it was this type of criticism that some believe may have led to his murder. Last week Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul - and he hasn't been seen since. Turkish authorities have suggested he could have been killed and dismembered, but Riyadh categorically denies this. Hyder Abbasi reports. #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiArabia #MohammedbinSalman
October 9, 2018
