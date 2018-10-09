The Newsmakers speaks to IFRC head

Yemen, Syria, Ethiopia and Eritrea. These are just some of the most pressing humanitarian crises facing the world making the work of the Red Cross more urgent than ever. At the TRT World forum in Istanbul we asked the head of the organization whether he feels powerless to stop the root cause of the problem. Guest Francesco Rocca - President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies #RedCross #RedCrescent #HumanitarianAid