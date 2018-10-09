TRT World Forum Day 2 - Closing Session with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

TRT World Forum Day 2 - Closing Session: In Pursuit of Justice in a Fragmented World Moderator: Fatih Er (Director of News, Programmes and Visual at TRT World) • Recep Tayyip Erdogan (President of the Republic of Turkey) The 2018 TRT World Forum aims to build of the successes of the inaugural forum held last year in Istanbul. The 2018 Forum aspires to continue engaging the world’s leading thinkers and decision makers in order to address the most pressing issues and challenges of our time. This includes a promotion and celebration of the richness and diversity of global voices and a focus on developing alternative strategies to confront the challenges facing our world.