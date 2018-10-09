October 9, 2018
Hurricane Michael: Evacuation orders as Florida braces for storm
At least 13 people have been killed in Central America over the past few days after heavy rain battered countries from Guatemala to Costa Rica. Flash floods caused by Hurricane Michael have forced the evacuation of thousands. The storm is now making its way north and as Christine Pirovolakis reports, it's expected to strengthen en-route to Florida. #HurricaneMichael
