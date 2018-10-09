WORLD
South Africa paceman Vernon Philander: Exclusive Interview
Australia are back in test action for the first time since that controversial series in South Africa that saw three players banned for ball tampering. It also resulted in the Aussies falling to their worst defeat in 90 years. Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander had a big hand in Australia's 492-run loss. Robin Adams spent some time with him in Cape Town. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #VernonPhilander #ProteasAllRounder #SouthAfricaCricket
October 9, 2018
