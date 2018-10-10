Nikki Haley Resign: Haley resigns from UN Ambassador post

The outgoing US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has ruled herself out of running as a candidate in the 2020 presidential election. She resigned from her UN post on Tuesday and told President Donald Trump she would support his re-election. From New York, TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports. #NikkiHaley #USambassador #UnitedNations