Is Cameroon heading towards civil war?
In anglophone parts of the Cameroon, separatists threatened people so they wouldn't cast their ballots. Several buildings were burned, and two armed men were killed by the military. But Africa's longest-reigning leader described the election as peaceful. Will a win for President Biya exacerbate tensions? Guests: Nchia Roland Mua - Political analyst and the author of a book about Paul Biya Agbor Anyior Nkongho - Director of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa #Cameroon #Elections #Africa
October 10, 2018
