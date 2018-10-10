WORLD
1 MIN READ
Did US Senate ignore sexual assault claims on Kavanaugh?
The US Senate has voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as the latest US Supreme Court Justice, despite massive opposition, particularly stemming from multiple allegations of past sexual misconduct. A divided Senate narrowly confirmed him over the weekend after a turbulent hearing. An FBI report concluded there wasn't enough evidence to back up a sex assault claim by Professor Christine Blasey Ford against Kavanaugh. It's being seen as a major victory for Trump who's effectively stacked the country's highest court in favour of conservatives. But some strategists say the backlash could actually propel Democrats into office in the upcoming midterm elections. Guests: John Malcolm - Vice president of the Institute for Constitutional Government and a former deputy assistant attorney general Anisha Singh - Senior Organizing Director of the 'Generation Progress' team at the Center for American Progress #BrettKavanaugh #SupremeCourt #DonaldTrump
Did US Senate ignore sexual assault claims on Kavanaugh?
October 10, 2018
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us