Are US-Saudi ties breaking down?

The disappearance and suspected murder of the Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, has led to more pressure for the United States to reassess its relationship with Saudi Arabia. Riyadh has been working to cultivate warm relations with US President Donald Trump. However, after Trump wanted Saudi Arabia to pay more for its military, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said Riyadh ‘will pay nothing’ to Washington for Saudi Arabia’s security. If the US reconsiders its alliance, what impact would that have on the kingdom? Guests: Ahmed al Ibrahim - Saudi affairs specialist Michael Johns - Co-founder of the Tea Party movement and a former speechwriter for President George H-W Bush Ali al Ahmed - Director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs #JamalKhashoggi #MohammebbinSalman #DonaldTrump