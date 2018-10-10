Earthquakes: Preparing For The Unpredictable?

Scientists have known where earthquakes are likely to strike for years. But predicting when they're going to happen, and their magnitude, is proving a lot more difficult. How prepared can we be for the aftermath of a disaster? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Indonesia #earthquakes #globalwarming