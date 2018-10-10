WORLD
Earthquake alert: Are we closer to predicting disaster?​
The sea boiled, the earth turned to liquid and the death toll in Indonesia is still rising. It's just one of many, many times the nation has faced death and destruction after a tsunami has stuck following an earthquake. Why is it so hard to predict these natural disasters? Is complacency and poor planning the greatest impact on loss of life? Joining us Chris Elders, Professor of Geology at Curtin University; Professor John McCloskey, Professor of Natural Hazard Science at Edinburgh University; Professor Andreas Kappos, Director of the Research Centre for Civil Engineering Structures at City, University; and Robin George Andrews, Freelance Science Journalist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Indonesia #earthquakes #globalwarming
October 10, 2018
