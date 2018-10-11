African foreign debt burden up to 16-year high | Money Talks

African governments are spending the most on foreign debt payments since a mass write-off more than a decade ago. That's according to the UK-based financial pressure group, the Jubilee Debt Campaign. It says the rising burden could soon be too much to bear for many of the continent's economies. For more, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Africa #Economy