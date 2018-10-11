October 11, 2018
UN report says temperatures heading to 3˚C increase | Money Talks
A new report by the UN panel on climate change says the goal to limit temperature rises is nowhere near its target and the world is heading towards an increase of 3˚ Celsius by the end of the century. For more on this we speak to Alexandre Koberle, research associate in Mitigation Technologies at the Grantham Institute. #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming
