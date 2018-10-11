October 11, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Changing cow feed could cut methane emissions | Money Talks
Scientists in California have found that making a small change to what cows eat can dramatically cut the amount of methane they produce. Researchers predict their findings will help governments meet their targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Steve Mort reports now on what the secret ingredient is. #MethaneEmissions #GasEmission
Changing cow feed could cut methane emissions | Money Talks
Explore