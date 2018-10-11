Basquiat retrospective in Paris | Exhibitions | Showcase

He was the bad boy of the 80s contemporary art scene and a graffiti artist who managed to infiltrate New York's competitive gallery circuit. 30 years after his death, the person for whom the term 'outsider artist' was coined, Jean-Michel Basquiat is more popular than ever. And now in Paris a much-awaited retrospective is tracing the roots of his genius.