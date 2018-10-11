BFI London Film Festival, writers and their cats & Basquiat in Paris | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Basquiat in Paris: BFI London Film Festival: Tricia Tuttle, artistic director of BFI London Film Festival: Rashid Khalifa: Global art news: Writers and their cats: Gerard Brennan, author of Disorder: The Front Runner: Digital Caravaggio exhibition: