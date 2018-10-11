October 11, 2018
Tanzania Railway Project: New railway to bring economic growth to region
Tanzania is building East Africa's biggest railway. It's an ambitious 14 billion dollar project to connect the coastal capital Dar es Salaam to its landlocked neighbours, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Uganda. And as Daniel Kijo reports, it's expected to become a vital link for regional economic development. #Tanzania #Railway #EastAfrica
