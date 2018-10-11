Weighing up Nikki Haley’s time as UN ambassador

Nikki Haley was a star in the Trump White House, and despite being in the role for less than two years, Haley certainly made a mark. She was instrumental in pulling the US out of the UN Human Rights Council and the Iran nuclear deal. But the timing of her resignation has raised some eyebrows. Midterm elections are just around the corner and the Republicans are looking in bad shape. What comes next for the US at the UN? Randolph Nogel reports. #NikkiHaley #DonaldTrump #UN