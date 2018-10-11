October 11, 2018
What's behind India's farming crisis?
Almost 20% of India's multi-trillion dollar economy comes from farming. But India's farmers are far from happy. Over the last year, thousands have protested, angry at their dwindling incomes, and what they see as a lack of support from the government. They want their loans waived and a guaranteed minimum income. Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi give in to their demands? #India #Farmers #Protest
