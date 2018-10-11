EU agrees to cut car emissions by 35% by 2030 | Money Talks

Just days after the UN released a report calling for rapid and unprecedented measures to contain global warming, the European Union has moved to reduce carbon emission. EU environment ministers have agreed to cut CO2 emissions caused by cars and vans by 35% by 2030 - up from an initial target of 30%. Kevin Ozebek has more from Brussels. #EU #CarEmissions #CO2