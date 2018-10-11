BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong residents move to cheaper, less crowded cities | Money Talks
Hong Kong has announced plans to build an artificial island that would provide up to 400,000 homes to help tackle the city's housing shortage. Since Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule over 20 years ago, more than 1.5 million people from the mainland have moved there. But a big drop over the last year has left many wondering if Hong Kong has lost its appeal. Patrick Fok crossed-over to the neighbouring Chinese city of Shenzhen to find out. #HongKong #HousingShortage
Hong Kong residents move to cheaper, less crowded cities | Money Talks
October 11, 2018
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us