Is Keiko Fujimori’s detention political?

The daughter of the former Peruvian president, Alberto Fujimori, has been arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering. Prosecutors accuse the opposition leader of accepting illegal contributions to her party by a Brazilian firm, Odebrecht. Is Peru hunting the Fujimori? Or is this merely justice in action? Hyder Abbasi reports. #Peru #AlbertoFujimori #KeikoFujimori