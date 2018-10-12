Was Minister Nhlanhla Nene resignation necessary?

South Africa’s finance minister Nhlanhla Nene resigned after revealing he met the members of the Guptas, a family at the heart of the country's biggest corruption scandal. Should Nhlanhla Nene be prosecuted? Guests: Ferial Haffajee – Associate editor at the Daily Maverick Oliver Dickson – Political analyst Xolani Xala – Chairman of South African Business Abroad #SouthAfrica #NhlanhlaNene #GuptaFamily