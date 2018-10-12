Should Alberto Fujimori be in prison?

Former Peruvian President’s daughter Keiko Fujimori says she's being politically persecuted, especially given the timing. Her arrest happened a week after Peru's Supreme Court overturned the medical pardon of her father, and ordered his immediate return to prison. So what's really behind these two court orders? Guests Victoria Gaytan – Program manager at Global Americans Javier Farje – Journalist and Latin American analyst #Peru #AlbertoFujimori #KeikoFujimori