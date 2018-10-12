Riverdale | Television | Showcase

We're living in an age where it seems movies and TV series based on comic books rule the day. Most of the ones based on superheroes have scored big at the box office and won high ratings. But the TV series, Riverdale, based on one of the oldest comics in pop culture history, has chosen to go down another route. It's traded quaint action for high drama - and its third season is currently dominating the small screen.