Rightfully known as the 'King of Qawwali' Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan became an international music sensation by introducing the world to a rhythm virtually unknown outside his native Pakistan. Qawwali, which bears Turkish, Persian, Arabic, and Indian influences, originated in South Asia 700 years ago. And while it's been embraced by countless performers since then, Khan is the one the world most identifies it with. Widely acclaimed for his spiritual charisma and distinctive exuberance, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is still the name most associated with Qawalli music today. For more on that, Showcase is joined by Pierre Alain Baud on what would have been Khan's 70th birthday. Baud was both a close friend of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's as well as a chronicler of his life and music for more than ten years.