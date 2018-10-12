WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan | Music | Showcase
Rightfully known as the 'King of Qawwali' Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan became an international music sensation by introducing the world to a rhythm virtually unknown outside his native Pakistan. Qawwali, which bears Turkish, Persian, Arabic, and Indian influences, originated in South Asia 700 years ago. And while it's been embraced by countless performers since then, Khan is the one the world most identifies it with. Widely acclaimed for his spiritual charisma and distinctive exuberance, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is still the name most associated with Qawalli music today. For more on that, Showcase is joined by Pierre Alain Baud on what would have been Khan's 70th birthday. Baud was both a close friend of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's as well as a chronicler of his life and music for more than ten years. #NusratFatehAliKhan #Music #Showcase
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan | Music | Showcase
October 12, 2018
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us