October 12, 2018
Turkish court sentences US pastor Brunson to time he served in jail which sets him free
A Turkish court has ruled that US pastor Andrew Brunson will be released. The court handed down a suspended sentence due to time already served. Brunson was detained in 2016 charged with espionage and links to terrorist organisations. He was also at the centre of a diplomatic row between Ankara and Washington.
