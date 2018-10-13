October 13, 2018
WORLD
Khashoggi Investigation: Trump vows to unearth truth about Khashoggi
US President Donald Trump says there would be "severe punishment" for Saudi Arabia, if it turns out that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. His comments comes as Turkish authorities demand that Riyadh co-operate in the investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance . Francis Collings reports
