Khashoggi Investigation: Trump vows to unearth truth about Jamal Khashoggi

The US President Donald Trump says he would be 'very upset and angry' if it's proven Saudi Arabia is responsible for the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. At the same time, Turkey continues to insist that Riyadh co-operate more closely in the investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance. Reagan Des Vignes reports.