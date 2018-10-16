October 16, 2018
Brexit Talks: Businesses worry over no deal scenario
Brexit negotiations enter a crucial phase this week with a summit in Brussels designed to try and to overcome the last remaining disagreements over the UK's withdrawal. Businesses across Europe are concerned about the consequences of a no deal scenario. The English shoe industry has customers all over the world and is heavily reliant on trade with the EU. Simon McGregor-Wood went to one famous factory in the Midlands.
