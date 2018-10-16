Nigeria Displaced People: IDPs struggle to rebuild lives after boko haram

When faced with attacks by the terror group Boko Haram, millions of people in Nigeria have had to flee their homes. Many have to live in camps for internally displaced people, but being an IDP has its own challenges. In the face of these hardships is a man affectionately known as Baba, who's doing what he can to make their lives better. Phil Ihaza has the story.