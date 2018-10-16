Will Angela Merkel’s coalition survive after heavy losses in Bavaria?

Before Sunday's state election in Bavaria, Angela Merkel's coalition was already looking fragile. Now it appears to be in crisis. Sunday's vote saw the Christian Social Union suffer its worst result in almost 70 years, losing its overall majority. Could this spell the beginning of the end for Merkel’s time in office? Hyder Abbasi reports #AngelaMerkel #Germany #AfD