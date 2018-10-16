The former Mayor of Mogadishu speaks on Somalia’s worst ever terror attack

One year ago, Somalia suffered its worst-ever terror attack. At least 587 people were killed when a massive truck bomb exploded in the capital, Mogadishu. We spoke to Thabit Mohamed who was the mayor of Mogadishu at the time of the attack last year. Guest: Thabit Mohamed Former mayor of Mogadishu #Somalia #Mogadishu #Terror