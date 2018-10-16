WORLD
In the wake of a failed coup in Turkey two years ago, Pastor Andrew Brunson was accused of being a spy with links to terror groups trying to overthrow the government. Brunson consistently denied the allegations, and was eventually backed by Washington, which led to a further decline in relations between Turkey and the US. What began as a war of words between NATO allies, soon became an economic battle. Washington imposed sanctions sending Turkey's currency into freefall, sparking fears of economic collapse. But now that Brunson's been released, are US-Turkey relations fully back on track? And was it a fair verdict or did politics play a role? Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US diplomat and White House official Faruk Logoglu Former Turkish ambassador to the United States Onur Erim Political analyst and author Katrina Lantos Swett President of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights and Justice #AndrewBrunson #DonaldTrump #RecepTayyipErdogan
October 16, 2018
