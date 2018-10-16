Riyadh faces corporate backlash over Khashoggi | Money Talks

There is growing concern among the global business community over the disappearance of Saudi journalist and prominent critic of the kingdom, Jamal Khashoggi who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last week. Several companies are now pulling out of deals and engagements with Saudi Arabia, and Riyadh could even lose out on investments and trade worth billions of dollars. Mobin Nasir reports. And for more on the story, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Khashoggi #SaudiArabia