October 16, 2018
BIZTECH
World leaders warn against trade tensions | Money Talks
Global financial leaders have warned countries to brace for risks caused by the United States' trade wars and other tensions at an annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank. The IMF's Managing Director Christine Lagarde said 'clouds are on the horizon', and some have begun to open up. Patrick Fok reports from the gathering in Bali, Indonesia. #TradeWars #IMF #WorldBank
