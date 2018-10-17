Inside Magritte | Exhibitions | Showcase

Witty, thought-provoking and bizarre... Those are just a few of the words often used to describe René Magritte, one of the greatest painters of the twentieth century, who used ordinary images to challenge our ideas of reality. And now, fifty years after his death, an exhibition in Italy is recreating the Belgian artist's world with the help of augmented reality. #InsideMagritte #Magritte #Showcase