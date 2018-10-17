What is the future of Idlib’s ceasefire?

The Syrian regime’s foreign minister has says if Al-Qaeda linked fighters have not evacuated from a buffer zone in Idib, deadly military operations will resume. Can Turkey and Russia mediate the situation? Guests: Rania Kisar Syrian American activist Syrian Humanitarian Institute for National Empowerment Ahmet Kasim Han International relations professor Altinbas University Danny Makki Syrian analyst Yury Barmin Middle East analyst Russian International Affairs Council