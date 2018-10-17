Idlib evacuation deadline | Ingushetia and Chechnya land swap | Zimbabwe bans protests

Monday was supposed to be when fighters linked to Al Qaeda withdrew from a 20 kilometre stretch of land in Idlib province. But according to reports, the fighters have stayed put. Also the last time Ingushetia agreed to swap land, hundreds of people died. Could it happen again? And Zimbabwe's government bans protests over the economy. Are we seeing a new economic disaster for the cash-strapped country?