Mental Health: Are ethnic minorities getting the help they need?

The UK just like every other country in the world, has a mental health problem. 1 in 4 suffer from some sort of mental illness. This month the government held the world's first global ministerial health summit to bring politicians and experts together. But there are accusations that the UK is failing its ethnic minorities. Joining us at the Roundtable is Shuranjeet Singh, Founder of Taraki; Tarek Younis, Clinical and cultural Psychologist; and Faisal Mahmood, Senior Lecturer in Counselling and Psychotherapy at Newman University, Birmingham. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #MentalHealth #BAME #Anxiety