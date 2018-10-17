What’s next for the Ronaldo case?: Geoffrey Robertson explains

It's the case many journalists refuse to mention, Beyond The Game unpacks the allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo with Geoffrey Robertson, a lawyer who's worked with everyone from Julian Assange to Mike Tyson. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #RonaldoRapeAccusations #RonaldoInvestigation #MeToo #GeoffreyRobertsonQC