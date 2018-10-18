Brexit Talks: Some EU members contemplate no-deal plans

EU leaders gathered in Brussels on Wednesday for what was meant to be a summit to nail down key parts of Brexit. But disagreements on how to keep the Irish border open have led the negotiators into an impasse. British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the other 27 EU leaders before dinner in the hope of breaking the deadlock. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels. #Brexit #EU #UK