October 18, 2018
Albukhary Islamic Art Gallery of the British Museum | Showcase
It goes without saying that The British Museum's 4-million piece collection of historical objects is one of the most unparalleled in the world. But for the last four years, it's been working hard on one project in particular: a brand new gallery dedicated exclusively to the Islamic world. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to see it for herself.
