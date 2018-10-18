Man Booker Prize 2018 | Literature | Showcase

After spending seven months reading 171 books, the five judges tasked with awarding the Man Booker Prize met yesterday morning in a secret location to make their final decision. Eight hours later it was done. Out of 13 longlisted books, the final six were said to be brilliant works of penmanship. The authors, four female and two male, hailed from the US, UK and Canada. And although most critics were betting for 27-year-old Daisy Johnson's 'Everything Under' to win, 56-year-old writer Anna Burns won the Man Booker with 'Milkman'. To find out how Anna Burns was chosen as this year's winner of the Man Booker Prize for fiction, Showcase is joined by Leo Robson. He was one of the five judges who brought their expertise together to chose who takes home the big prize. #Milkman #ManBooker #Showcase