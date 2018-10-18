October 18, 2018
WORLD
Central America Migrant Caravan: Guatemala rejects Trump threats over aid cuts
Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales says he'll defy US President Trump's threat to cut off foreign aid. Trump is demanding the Central American country stop the flow of migrants heading north to the United States. But as Christine Pirovolakis reports, the caravan of migrants has only grown --- it's now up to more than 4,000. #Guatemala #Migrants #Trump
