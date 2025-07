Jamal Khashoggi's final column

The Washington Post has published prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's final column two weeks after he went missing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. With reports of Khashoggi being murdered in the consulate under the orders of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, his article focuses on how the Arab world needs free expression. #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiArabia #MBS