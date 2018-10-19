October 19, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Going Global: Turkish TV shows gaining popularity in Somalia
As traditional TV networks and streaming sites compete for viewers, there's been an abundance of shows to binge-watch. Among those growing in popularity are Turkish TV shows. They now reach more viewers than ever - in over 140 countries. And as Natasha Hussain reports, Turkish series in Somalia are proving to be quite the hit. #TurkishSeries #Somalia
Going Global: Turkish TV shows gaining popularity in Somalia
Explore