Afghanistan Elections: High number of young candidates contest polls

Almost nine million registered voters in Afghanistan can cast their ballots in Saturday's general election. The parliamentary process has been stalled since 2010. Terror attacks and a worsening economy mean Afghans are looking for new leadership. There are 249 seats up for grabs with an average of more than 10 candidates running for each one. Ali Mustafa reports from Kabul on who in that crowd is making an impression. #Afghanistan #AfghanElections