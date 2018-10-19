WORLD
1 MIN READ
Afghanistan Elections: High number of young candidates contest polls
Almost nine million registered voters in Afghanistan can cast their ballots in Saturday's general election. The parliamentary process has been stalled since 2010. Terror attacks and a worsening economy mean Afghans are looking for new leadership. There are 249 seats up for grabs with an average of more than 10 candidates running for each one. Ali Mustafa reports from Kabul on who in that crowd is making an impression. #Afghanistan #AfghanElections
Afghanistan Elections: High number of young candidates contest polls
October 19, 2018
Explore
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us