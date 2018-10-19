October 19, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani at fault for a lack of security?| Afghanistan Elections 2018
Deadly attacks have mired election campaigning in Afghanistan. Some observers fear that a poll undermined by fraud and violence could divide or even collapse the current government. Guests: Ahmad Wali Masoud Afghanistan's former ambassador to the UK Johnny Walsh United States Institute of Peace
Is Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani at fault for a lack of security?| Afghanistan Elections 2018
Explore