October 19, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Venezuela On The Edge: Economic crisis strikes rural communities
In Venezuela, people outside the capital are struggling to survive as the country's economic crisis continues to spiral. The IMF predicts inflation in Venezuela will reach ten million percent next year. Juan Carlos Lamos went to the rural state of Cojedes - and met with local farmers and merchants who are trying to stay in business. #Venezuela #EconomicCrisis #IMF
Venezuela On The Edge: Economic crisis strikes rural communities
Explore